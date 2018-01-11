Buy Xiaomi Mi Band 2 By Shelling Out Only $24.95 On Banggood [Coupon Code]

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Health freaks, rejoice. You can now buy the already low-priced Mi Band 2 from Xiaomi at an even cheaper price on Banggood.

The Mi Band 2 boasts an array of awe-inspiring features such as heart rate sensor and sleep tracker. On top of that, it offers an impressive battery life of a week and water resistance as well.

Other features include improved pedometer algorithm, touch button, OLED display and an all-new design. This Xiaomi-branded smart wristband bracelet is ideal for health-conscious people who want a basic fitness tracker for walking.



The device is currently up for grabs on Banggood for $31.99. The site is offering a discount wherein those who buy 2 pieces need to pay only $56.95 for both i.e. they pay $28.49 for each piece.

You can use coupon code ‘band2mi’ and save $7.04 more before checking out. You end up paying only $24.95 for Xiaomi Mi Band 2. As if that weren’t enough, you also earn 31 Banggood points. You can head straight to this link to take advantage of this promo before it comes to an end.