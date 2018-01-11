Smartron t.phone P With 5,000mAh Battery Launched In India For Rs. 7,999

Smartron has today introduced a new model in its smartphone portfolio in India. The company has launched Smartron t.phone P at a price of Rs. 7,999 (approximately $126). It will be exclusively available through Flipkart from 17th January.

Previously, the company, founded about two years ago, had launched two phones in the Indian market — the original t.phone and the srt.phone, named after Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

The phone comes with a 5.2-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor octa-core processor, having four processing cores clocked at 1.4GHz and the other four cores at 1.1GHz. It packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card slot, which enables users to further expand storage capacity up to 128GB.

Along with that, Smartron is also offering 1,000GB of free cloud storage through its t.cloud service. For added security purposes, the device comes loaded with a fingerprint sensor, placed on the back panel.

On the camera front, the device features a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with a f/2.2 aperture and low-light flash for taking selfies and video calling. The device runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with OTG support. The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to provide two days of power on a single charge. It supports a fast-charging technology that enables a full-day charge in 90 minutes of time.