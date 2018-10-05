Samsung Galaxy A9s specifications and camera details leaked

Samsung has recently announced the Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphone triple camera setup on its rear. Rumors have that the South Korean company is working on a new smartphone with four rear-facing cameras. This smartphone was first rumored to get unveiled as Galaxy A9 Star Pro. A recent report had claimed that it could be called Galaxy A9s. Today, a German website has revealed detailed information on the specifications of the smartphone have surfaced online.

New information confirms that the Galaxy A9s will be fueled by Snapdragon 660 chipset. Samsung is known for selling Snapdragon SoC powered smartphones in certain regions like the U.S. and China. Hence, it appears that the Galaxy A9s could be made available in these markets.

The Snapdragon 660 chipset of the Galaxy A9s is coupled with 6 GB of RAM. It has an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. There is a microSD card slot on the device for additional storage.

The quad camera setup includes a 24-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. The device is packed with a 3,720mAh battery with USB-C port.

The Galaxy A9s is expected to house a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen. The Infinity Display design will allow it to support Full HD+ resolution of 2200 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It will be arriving with Android 8.1 Oreo OS preinstalled.

As of this writing, there is no information available on the price tag of the Galaxy A9s. Samsung will be announcing a new smartphone on Oct. 11. Speculations are rife that the company may unleash the Galaxy A9s smartphone on the said date.

