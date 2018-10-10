Mi Power 2i gets special Red Edition, priced at Rs. 899 (~$12)

Xiaomi has released a special edition of its popular power bank, the Mi Power Bank 2i. The special edition is called the Mi Power Bank 2i Red Edition and that’s because of its red aluminum alloy case. The original has a silver aluminum alloy case.

Apart from the bright red colors, the Mi Power Bank 2i Red Edition has the same features as the original model. It has a slim profile, measuring just 14.2mm in thickness and is also lightweight (240g). Its battery capacity remains 10,000mAh.

There are two output ports and each port supports 18W fast charging. The MicroUSB input port also supports 18W fast charging. There are four LEDs that indicate the battery level of the power bank. The power bank can charge your phone, tablet and also low-power devices such as the Mi Band series.

The Mi Power Bank 2i Red Edition is on sale for Rs. 899 (~$) instead of its original price of Rs. 1,199. If you are interested in getting one, probably to match your Rosso Red Pocophone F1, head to the official Xiaomi website and grab a unit.