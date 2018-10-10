Oppo K1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A2: Specs Comparison

Competition is getting every day fiercer in the midrange sector of the smartphones market. Oppo unveiled its new K1 today and it carries one of the most convenient price tags ever seen in its line-up. This puts the Chinese company face to face with another giant selling very affordable devices for their specs sheet: Xiaomi. The Mi A2 is the perfect rival of the new K1 and surprisingly, the K1 has even a similar price tag to the Realme 2 Pro which is the latest device from the new Oppo’s sub-brand. We think a comparison between these three devices would be very useful to you if you are searching for a device costing around €200. So here we go!

Oppo K1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A2

Oppo K1 Oppo Realme 2 Pro Xiaomi Mi A2 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT N/D 156.7 x 74 x 8.5 mm, 174 grams 158.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 mm, 166 grams DISPLAY 6.4inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, Super AMOLED 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5.99 inches, 1080 x 2160 pixels, 403 ppi, 18:9 ratio, LTPS IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM , 128 GB SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Colo OS Android 8.1 Oreo, Color OS Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 16 + 5 MP

25 MP front camera Dual 16 + 2 MP f/1.7

16 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 20 MP f/1.8

20 MP f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 3500 mAh 3500 mAh, Fast Charging 5V / 2A 10W 3000 mAh, Fast Charging with Quick Charge 3.0 ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

The design and the build quality are not the strongest points of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Oppo Realme 2 Pro. While the first is a classic metal unibody phone and its bezels are not very narrow, the second is beautiful but it is made of plastic. On the other hand, Oppo K1 is an outstanding device when it comes to aesthetics. It boasts an amazing glass back available in gradient colors as well as very narrow bezels on the front side, and a waterdrop notch. It definitely wins the design comparison.

Display

Oppo K1 is the absolute winner even when it comes to the display. It is equipped with a wide 6.4-inch panel providing vivid and brilliant color thanks to the Super AMOLED technology. It is a display made by Samsung and it is even superior to some actual flagships. However, note that Xiaomi Mi A2 has the only notchless panel in this trio, so if you do not like that thing on the upper part of the display, it may be interesting for you.

Specs & Software

Given that they come with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset under the hood, all of these devices provide good performance in every scenario, even though they are not flagships. The winner among these ones is Oppo Realme 2 Pro for a simple reason: its most expensive variant comes with 8 GB of RAM, while its opponents have max 6 GB of RAM. While Realme 2 Pro and Oppo K1 have the customized UI Color OS installed, Xiaomi Mi A2 has a stock operating system with Android One, but it will get faster updates.

Camera

On the rear side, Xiaomi Mi A2 has the dual camera with the most convincing performance. It is composed of two sensors, both with a bright f/1.8 aperture, and very nice resolutions. Oppo K1 wins when it comes to the front camera thanks to its very nice 25 MP snapper backed by AI.

Battery

The presence of a relatively small battery is the main weak point of the Xiaomi Mi A2 which has just an average battery life and cannot reach its opponents. Oppo Realme 2 Pro and Oppo K1 have the same capacity, but the latter should last more as it has a display with a lower energy consumption as it is a Super AMOLED panel.

Price

Oppo K1 just debuted in China with a price tag of about €200 in its base variant, Oppo Realme 2 Pro starts from just €165 and Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched with a listing price of about €220. I would personally pick Oppo K1 due to its impressive aesthetics and its bigger battery.

Oppo K1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A2: PROs and CONS

Oppo K1

PROs

Nice display

Affordable price

Very nice design

In-display fingerprint reader

CONS

Nothing particular

Oppo Realme 2 Pro

PROs

Good design

Great performance

Dedicated micro SD slot

Good price

CONS

Materials

Xiaomi Mi A2

PROs

Android One

Good performance

Wide availability

Good cameras

CONS