Apple Watch Series 4 is now available for pre-order in India, price starts at Rs. 40,900 ($553)

Last month, along with the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max, Apple also announced its new-generation smartwatch — Apple Watch Series 4. Now, it is available for pre-order in India through online marketplace Flipkart as well as Apple Authorised Retailers.

The 40mm GPS model is priced at Rs. 40,900 (approximately $553) while the 44mm GPS model costs Rs. 43,900 (approx. $594). The GPS + Cellular model is priced at Rs. 52,900, which roughly converts to $715. The company will start shipping them from 19th October.

The Apple Watch Series 4 has been redesigned and re-engineered, with the display being over 30 percent larger and integrates into a thinner and smaller case. The Digital Crown now offers haptic feedback, providing a mechanical and responsive feel through incremental clicks.

The wearable device is powered by the next-generation S4 chip with a custom 64-bit dual-core processor, which is claimed to deliver twice the speed while maintaining the same all-day battery life. It is running watchOS 5 that the company says offer advanced activity and communications features.

For health-related features, along with a new accelerometer and gyroscope, which detects hard falls, there’s also an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) using the new ECG app. The ECG app takes advantage of the electrodes built into the Digital Crown and new electrical heart rate sensor in the back crystal.

It comes with a speaker that is 50 percent louder and has been optimised for phone calls, Siri, and Walkie-Talkie. The microphone on the smartwatch has been relocated in order to reduce echo for better sound quality. As per the company, all health and fitness data is encrypted on-device and in the cloud. Coming to the battery, the battery life on Watch Series 4 is the same as before — 18-hours.