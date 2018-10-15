Nokia 5.1 Plus will get Android Pie update before end of 2018

One of the selling points of the new Nokia smartphones released since HMD Global took control of the brand is the regular updates. The Nokia 7 Plus already got updated to Android Pie and the Nokia 6.1 Plus got a beta update last week. Now info has surfaced regarding the Nokia 5.1 Plus‘ Android Pie update schedule.

HMD Global already confirmed the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 will get updated to Android 9 this month and the Nokia 8 Sirocco and the Nokia 8 will follow in November. However, no info was revealed about the other smartphones.

Someone decided to ask the company’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas if the Nokia 5.1 Plus would get Android Pie before the end of the year and his reply says it all. According to Mr. Sarvikas, he “would be surprised if it does not”.

So if you own the Nokia 5.1 Plus, you should get your slice of Android Pie before the end of the year. As the weeks roll by, more info regarding the update should surface.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched back in July but first as the Nokia X5 in China. It has a notch like the Nokia X6/Nokia 6.1 Plus but a 5.86-inch HD+ display. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

A 13MP + 5MP dual camera combo sits on the rear of the phone and an 8MP sensor sits within the notch. Under its glass back is a 3060mAh battery. It also has a fingerprint scanner.

