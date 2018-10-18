Poco F1 now available from offline Mi stores and preferred partners in India

Poxo F1, most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 powered smartphone is now available via an open sale. After a month of flash sales, users can now directly buy the devices from open sales via Mi.com and Flipkart. In addition, Xiaomi has also made it available via the offline Mi Stores and Mi preferred partners. Users can directly go to their nearby Mi stores to get the Poco F1. In a recent tweet, Poco India has confirmed about the offline sales via Mi Stores.

Yesterday, in a similar tweet, Xiaomi’s Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain announced that all variants of Poco F1 hard be available for purchase indefinitely on the eve of the festival season in India. Interested buyers can directly head over to the Mi.com and Flipkart to grab the affordable Snapdragon 845 processor powered device.

Xiaomi Poco F1 has garnered huge sales amid the competition from other brands. In the last Flipkart sale, Poco F1 was made available at the discounted price of Rs 20000. During the first flash sale, Xiaomi earned over Rs 200 crore under 5 minutes.

Additionally, Poco F1 is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU for advanced graphics. It is coupled with different storage and RAM variants – 6GB+64GB, 6GB+ 128GB and 8GB+ 256 GB internal storage variants. There’s a Kevlar coated back special edition fo the PcoO F1 also. In-camera department, the main lens is a 12-megapixel unit whereas the second lens comes with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera of a 20-megapixel lens is present with AI portrait mode and AI scene detection.

Read More: POCO F1 Rosso Red to go on sale soon as teasers flood the web

In battery part, there’s a 4000 mAh battery with a Bluetooth, WiFi, USB Type-C, headphone jack and Wifi direct in connectivity.

The Xiaomi’s affordable device has undoubtedly hit hard on the sales of OnePlus 6 and other competitive devices.

(Source)