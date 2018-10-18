Huawei Honor Magic 2 leaked renders show four rear cameras, marvelous mirror glass back

Honor Magic 2 is launching at the end of this month. Huawei’s sub-brand has already confirmed that the smartphone will be sporting a manual slider design in a bid to offer a higher screen space. The front design of the phone has been revealed, but its rear appearance still remains a mystery. A leaked render of the Honor Magic 2 that has surfaced on Weibo reveals that it will be equipped with a marvelous glass back. Moreover, it will be featuring four rear cameras.



The above image of the alleged Honor Magic 2 does appear enticing, but one should be aware of the fact that it could be fake. The render shows the smartphone in two color variants. The handset placed at the bottom is black in color whereas the other model seems to exhibit a mix of blue, turquoise and purple.

The Huawei P20 Pro that was unveiled earlier this year features a vertical triple camera unit. The third sensor is placed after a small gap from two camera sensors placed above. In the same way, the Honor Magic 2 render shows there is a space between the triple camera unit and the fourth camera sensor.

Honor is yet to launch a smartphone with triple rear cameras. Hence, the quad camera render of the Magic 2 appears too good to be true. Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy A9 (2018) as the world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras. So, there is a possibility competitor brands launching quad camera smartphones.

The Honor Magic 2 is currently available on pre-orders on JD. A recent report has revealed that it will be equipped with AMOLED screen by Samsung and under display fingerprint scanner. It is also speculated to feature 3D facial scanner. It is speculated that the Magic 2 will be equipped with graphene-based battery. Like the recently released Mate 20 series of flagship phones, the Magic 2 will be also equipped with 40W fast charging technology.

Could the above renders be revealing the true design of the Magic 2? Share us your views by posting your comments below.

(source)