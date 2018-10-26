Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Oppo Find X: Specs Comparison

Pay attention as this is the most important Chinese smartphones comparison of the second half of this year. Indeed, it regards Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Oppo Find X: the best devices released in 2018 from the three most important Chinese companies in the smartphones market. We are talking about Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo: indeed, all of them are in the top 5 best smartphone brands alongside Samsung and Apple. Which company did release the best device this year? Let’s discover it together.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Oppo Find X DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157.9 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm, 218 g 157.8 x 72.3 x 8.6 mm, 189 g 156.7 x 74.2 x 9.6 mm, 186 g DISPLAY 6.39 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), Super AMOLED 6.39 inches, 1440 x 3120p (Quad HD+), AMOLED 6.42 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 19.5:9 ratio, AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980, octa-core 2.6 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 10 GB RAM, 512 GB 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – nano SD slot 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, MIUI 10 Android 9 Pie, EMUI 9.0 Android 8.1 Oreo, ColorOS 5.1 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 12 MP, f/1.8 OIS

Dual 24 + 2 MP front camera Triple 40 + 20 + 8 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.2 + f/2.4, OIS, Laser AF

24 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 20 MP, f/2.0 + f/2.2, OIS

25 MP, f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3200 mAh, fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0+, wireless charging 4200 mAh, fast charging 40W, wireless charging 15W 3730 mAh, fast charging (VOOC Flash Charge) 5V / 4A ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot, pop up cameras Dual SIM slot, waterproof (IP68) Dual SIM slot, pop up cameras

Design

As it is the pioneer of pop up cameras and motorized parts alongside Vivo NEX S, Oppo Find X takes the award for the design. It boasts the highest screen-to-body ratio and, given that even the rear cameras are included in the popup slider (unlike the Mi Mix 3) and the fingerprint reader is embedded in the display, when the slider is closed the back looks totally clean. And it is even available in gradient colors, so it is definitely the most original and beautiful phone of the trio. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 comes at the second place with its manually-openable slider.

Display

The display with the most stunning viewing quality belongs to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, despite it has a big notch which houses the front camera as well as a hardware sensor for 3D facial recognition. Indeed, it has the highest resolution with 1440 x 3120 pixels, so the highest level of detail. Further, it has both DCI-P3 coverage and the HDR technology. At least basing on the specs on the paper, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 should be at the second place as it supports the HDR technology as well.

Hardware/Software

With the memory configuration making the difference, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 wins the hardware comparison. Indeed, it comes with up to 10 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. All of these devices have customized user interfaces: MIUI, EMUI and Color OS respectively. Which one you should choose is up to your tastes as they are all excellent with tons of additional features and optimizations.

Camera

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has the most impressive camera: it is the second Huawei phone boasting a triple camera and it has the same setup as the Huawei P20 Pro with a primary 40 MP sensor, a secondary 20 MP ultrawide lens and a third 8 MP telephoto lens with OIS and 5x optical zoom. This camera can capture the most detailed photos and it adapts better to every scenario. At the second place, there is Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, while the rear camera Oppo Find X is definitely inferior to its opponents.

Battery

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has the biggest battery ever seen on the most important flagship of a mainstream company, with a capacity of 4200 mAh. And even though it has a huge capacity, it is able to charge up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. Further, it supports Qi wireless charging which is fast as well, even though not as fast as the standard charging through the USB-C port. But on the other hand, it supports reverse charging wirelessly, so it can charge other devices just by sticking to them. With its capacity of 3750 mAh, Oppo Find X takes the second place in the battery life ranking, while Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has an above-average capacity of 3200 mAh and it will surely not be able to compete with its opponents in terms of battery life.

Price

The price is the balance needle as it differs a lot between these devices. Given that Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is still not in the global market, we will refer to the Chinese prices for it. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 starts from just $474/€420, Huawei Mate 20 Pro costs $1192/€1050 in the global market and Oppo Find X was launched internationally with a price tag of $1135/€1000. With these prices, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is the phone with the best value for money, but if you do not mind about price, note that Huawei Mate 20 Pro is currently the best Chinese smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Oppo Find X: PRO and CONS

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

PROS

Full borderless design

In-display fingerprint reader

Outstanding hardware

Awesome camera

Affordable price

CONS

Smaller battery

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

PROS

Better screen

Bigger battery

Awesome hardware

Best camera

CONS

Expensive

Oppo Find X

PROS

Nice screen

High screen-to-body ratio

Amazing hardware

Good camera

CONS