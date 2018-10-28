ICYMI: Xiaomi XiaoAI Bluetooth Speaker Portable Edition launched alongside Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi held a conference on Thursday last week where the flagship Mi Mix 3 was officially announced. The Chinese tech giant did not announce only the Mix 3 but also launched a portable AI Bluetooth speaker. The product is officially called Xiaomi XiaoAI Bluetooth Speaker Portable Edition.

The new speaker adopts a compact round shape similar to the portable Xiaomi Bluetooth Mini speaker but this time around, you get a built-in XiaoAi voice assistant. It is actually a trimmed down version of the rectangular-shaped Mi AI speaker. There is equally a Mi Ai Speaker Mini but this version is way smaller and can easily fit into the pocket. It is lightweight, weighing just 52 gram and comes only in white colour. It has a waterproof build, making it suitable for use in the bathroom or other places where it is exposed to water.

The Xiaomi XiaoAI Bluetooth Speaker Portable Edition uses DRC technology to provide a rich sound output with a dynamic sound compression algorithm that provides a cleaner sound with no distortion and adequate bass. The speaker also comes with voice assistance feature powered by XiaoAI. The voice assistant offers useful functions such as weather forecast, establishing a telephone connection to someone on the contact list. Unfortunately, this feature is only available in the Chinese language as with other Mi AI speakers. Regardless of that, the speaker is an affordable companion with robust sound output capable of prolonged music playback. Thanks to its 480mAh battery, the speaker boasts of 45 days standby time and 4 hours of music playback. It can also be used to receive calls via a connected smartphone.

Read Also: Xiaomi AI Mini Speaker Hands On: A Compact Little Smart Gadget For Your Home

The pricing of the Xiaomi XiaoAi Bluetooth Speaker Portable Edition is just 49 yuan. It will go on sale in China on November 28 via Xiaomi Mall while reservation will open on November 19.

(source)