Honor announces its own ¥99 (~$15) battery replacement program for 22 models

Last year Huawei announced a battery replacement program for its phones. Meizu also did the same and now Honor has announced its own. It is a bit surprising that Honor is announcing its own since Huawei‘s replacement program does include some Honor devices.

The Honor battery replacement program costs ¥99 (~$15) and supports 22 models. Interested buyers will have to pay for the service on the official Huawei online mall and can choose to have the battery delivered to them at home, have a technician sent over, or select to have it replaced at the closest service center.

If you register for the battery replacement program and don’t use it within a 30-day period, your money will be automatically refunded to you and your order canceled. Your phone’s serial number will be requested at the point of purchase. The serial number can be gotten by dialing *#06# on your phone. It is also written on the phone’s retail box and also under the “About Phone” section under the settings menu.

The supported models are the Honor 10, Honor Play, Honor 8X, Honor 6X, Honor 5A, Honor Play 5C, Honor 5X, Honor 7A, Honor V10, Honor 9, Honor V9, Honor 7, Honor 7X, Honor V9 Play, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, Honor Play 8C, Honor 6A, Honor 8, Honor 8 Lite, Honor Play 6, and Honor 6.

READ MORE: Honor 8A is official with waterdrop notch screen, Helio P35 and 799 Yuan (~$116) price

The battery replacement program will allow owners to hold on to their phones for a little longer or even get more money if they decide to sell it off.

Do note that the replacement program ends on the 3rd of March and the battery has a 90-day warranty.

(Source, Via)