Huawei P8 lite (2017) Releasing as Nova Lite in Some Markets

The Huawei P8 lite (2017) mid-range smartphone was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017. Fresh information suggests that the smartphone would be releasing in some markets as Huawei Nova Lite.

Noted leakster, Evan Blass has tweeted that with two images of the same smartphone. One of them is called Huawei P8 lite 2017 and the other one is called Huawei Nova Lite. Both the smartphones carry the same tagline, “Power Without Pause.”

The Huawei P8 Lite (2017) is already available for purchase in the U.K. and some regions of Europe with a pricing of €239 ($255). The leakster has not revealed the exact names of the regions where the device will be arriving as Huawei Nova Lite. Since the smartphone is also expected to release in some Latin America in the near future, it is likely to launch as Huawei Nova Lite in these markets.

The Huawei P8 Lite (2017) was launched as a successor model for the original P8 Lite (2015) smartphone. The device features a 5.2-inch IPS screen that delivers a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is powered by Kirin 655 chipset, the same SoC that powers the Honor 6X smartphone. Its processor is coupled with 3 GB of RAM and it comes with a native storage of 16 GB. It also features a microSD card slot.

For photography, the smartphone includes a LED flash enabled 12-megapixel rear snapper with f/2.0 aperture. It also includes a selfie shooter of 8-megapixel. The rear side of the phone also features a fingerprint reader. It comes preinstalled with Android 7.0 Nougat OS customized with EMUI 5.0. A non-removable 3,000 mAh battery is present inside it to keep the lights on.

The Huawei P8 Lite (2017) is currently available in black color variant and it is expected to arrive in colors like white and gold in the near future. As of this writing, there is no confirmation on when the P8 Lite (2017) would be landing in the U.S. markets. As mentioned above, it is poised to arrive soon in Latin American regions.

