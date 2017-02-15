Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Photos, Specs Surface Ahead of February 26 Launch

Lenovo is all set to announce Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus on Feb. 26. The Moto G5 Plus was spotted on Krtonix, a retailer from Spain ahead of the upcoming launch event. The listing is no longer accessible, but some Redditors have managed to grab its images and specs that were revealed by the Spanish retailer.

Moto G5 Plus Specifications

Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch screen that produces a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels that is flanked with Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC that is packed with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. It may feature a 4 GB RAM variant. The native storage of the smartphone is 64 GB and it also includes an external storage slot that supports up to 128 GB of microSD card.

Apart from the dual autofocus 12-megapixel camera, it has a front-facing shooter of 5-megapixel. The fingerprint scanner is present under the physical Home button at the front. It is loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat OS and also includes a NFC chip. It is packed with a 3,000 mAh battery. Earlier rumors have stated that the Moto G5 Plus edition that will head to Brazil will include DTV receiver feature.

Moto G5 Plus Images

Here are some more images revealed by tipster @krispitech:

Related: Moto G5 Plus Wallpaper and Ringtones Leaked, Downloadable Here

Moto G5 Specifications

The Moto G5 is the smaller sibling of G5 Plus that includes a 5-inch full HD display. It has a 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM under its hood. Its internal storage is 32 GB and it also features a microSD card slot.

The 13-megapixel rear shooter of Moto G5 is equipped with phase detection autofocus. Its front-facing camera is of 5-megapixel. Like Moto G5 Plus, it is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner embedded under the Home button. It will be also arriving with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed. It includes a 2,800 mAh battery.

The Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones appear similar in design and are packed with chassis that are equipped with water-repellent coating. Both phones come in color choices like Lunar Gray and Fine Gold.

Moto G5 Images

Both smartphones come with TurboPower charger that adds up to 6 hours of battery life by charging them for only 15 minutes. Other common features include double nano-SIM slots, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, v4.2 Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, and exclusive Moto Experience through the Moto app. The pricing of both Motorola phones is under the wraps, but these details are poised to get announced at the Feb. 26 launch event.