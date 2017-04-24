No More Waiting to Buy The Xiaomi Mi MIX in China

The Xiaomi Mi MIX may have spawned multiple clones and imitations but none can hold a candle to it. The Snapdragon 821 powered tri-bezel-less phone was released alongside the Mi Note 2 but has been plagued by shortages arising from the difficulty associated with the production of its ceramic back.

New report says the short supply will soon become a thing of the past as Xiaomi will now able to meet up with demand. An insider has revealed that Xiaomi has taken stock of all three color variants. The possible explanation is that the challenges with the production of the ceramic body have been resolved. We do not know if this is as a result of the recent ¥8.7 billion investment in ceramic production by Changying Prescision but whichever way, this is good news for fans of the Mi MIX.

The official Xiaomi website has the Mi MIX in stock. There is the black variant, the pearl white version unveiled at CES 2017, and the exclusive black gold version with gold plated rings around the camera and fingerprint sensor. The black gold and pearl white models are still out of stock at the moment but hopefully that should change soon.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX has a 6.4-inch display, 4GB/6GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage. The lack of bezels on three of its sides gives it a footprint almost the same as that of the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus. There is a 4400mAh battery under the hood and a rear mounted fingerprint scanner. Price starts at ¥3499 (~$508) for the 4GB/128GB model and rises to ¥3999 (~$580) for the 6GB/256GB model.

Xiaomi is already working on a successor which will feature a much thinner bottom bezel and hence have a higher screen-to-body ratio.

