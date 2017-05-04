Gionee VP Teases the Gionee S10 Rumored to Sport Dual Front & Rear Cameras

Gionee VP, Yu Lei has teased the company’s upcoming smartphone, the Gionee S10 via a post on Weibo. The teaser comes in an unusual way because he didn’t share a video of the device or a post about its specs. Rather, the VP shared a short Weibo post containing only the word “test”. What makes the post spectacular is that it could be noticed to have been sent from the Gionee S10.

The Gionee S10 has earlier made the rounds on TENAA where it received certification. According to the TENAA data, the S10 sports a similar 5.5-inch FHD display as the Gionee S9 released last year. The device is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor backed by 4GB while there is a 64GB storage onboard.

The Gionee S10 is rumoured to pack a dual camera setup both at the front and back but that is not certain. The TENAA document only listed a dual-lens camera at the rear which is a 13MP + 13MP setup. On the other hand, the front camera is a single 16MP sensor. The S10 also packs a 3700mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat from the go.

The product launch is probably not too far away considering the latest teaser which the VP later deleted from his Weibo account. Another feeler which could point at an imminent launch is the unveiling of a new brand ambassador by the company in China. There is, however, no specific date yet for the S10 launch.

