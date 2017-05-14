Samsung Galaxy S8 Running on Exynos 8895 Crosses 7000 Mark on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are available in two CPU variants. In the U.S., both flagships are available with Snapdragon 835 chipset. For regions out of the U.S., Samsung is selling the Exynos 8895 SoC editions of Galaxy S8 duo. The Snapdragon 835 driven Galaxy S8 has been spotted with impressive benchmarking scores of over 6000 mark on Geekbench. Now, the Galaxy S8 with Exynos 8895 has appeared on Geekbench and its prowess has been revealed as it has broken the 7000 ceiling on the benchmarking platform.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 SM-G950F appeared on Geekbench with Exynos 8895 (mentioned as universal8895). It is running on Android 7.0 Nougat and 4 GB of RAM. The octa-core processor of the Exynos 8895 is working at 1.69 GHz.

Read More: Meizu & Samsung May 12 Event: What Seems to Be Cooking? Pro 7?

In the single-core test on Geekbench, the Galaxy S8 recorded a score of 2121. However, on multi-core test, it recorded one of the highest scores by a smartphone on Geekbench with 7101 score. This multi-score result suggests that it is even faster than iPhone 7 Plus. However, in single-core test it is slower than iPhone 7 Plus.

This is not the first time that the Snapdragon 835 Galaxy S8 has been outscored by its Exynos variant. Recently, it was found that the Galaxy S8 with SD 835 scored 162,101 points on AnTuTu whereas the Exynos 8895 recorded 174,155 points.

The second-generation Exynos 8895 SoC of the Exynos 9 Series is built with 10nm FinFET manufacturing technology. The Galaxy S8’s Exynos 8895 has an octa-core processor which works 2.3 GHz along with Mali-G71 graphics. The first-generation chipset is Exynos 8890 is present under the hood of Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones from previous year.

The newer Exynos 8895 SoC offers 40 percent lower power consumption and 27 percent higher performance than the Exynos 8890. It can support up to 4K UHD screen and up to 28-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual rear cameras and a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. Speculations are rife that the Galaxy Note 8 arriving in August or September would be also available in Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 SoC versions. Hence, the phablet is heavily pegged to feature rear-mounted dual cameras.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: