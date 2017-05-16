Samsung Sold 5 Million Galaxy S8, S8+ in Less than One Month After Release

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones are now available for purchase in various markets of the world. On Tuesday, the South Korean company confirmed that it has sold 5 million units of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones globally.

The impressive thing about this sales report that it has not been even one month since the market release of Galaxy S8 duo and the company has managed to achieve such a marvelous result. It was made available for purchase in South Korea, the United States, and Canada beginning from April 21.

A week later it arrived in other markets such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are currently available in 120 markets. There is no information available on the individual sales result of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

It was previously reported that the Galaxy S8 duo pre-orders have crossed 1 million units in South Korea. Samsung is yet to launch the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones in China. A recent research report has revealed that Samsung has a market share of 3.1 percent in China. Since it is losing out to rivaling brands like Huawei, OPPO and Vivo that are leading the Chinese markets, Samsung is expected to gain market share by the launch of Galaxy S8 duo by the end of this month in China.

Samsung is reportedly partnering with Chinese content providers so that it can be made available on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Moreover, the South Korean will be introducing Chinese edition of Bixby AI on Galaxy S8 duo. On April 30, Samsung had introduced the Bixby assistant in the home country. English edition of Bixby is expected to roll out in respective countries during the spring.

In the previous month, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with KGI Securities, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ that features huge “Infinity Screen” has met with overwhelming market response. Kuo estimates that Samsung will ship 50 to 55 million units of Galaxy S8 duo in the fiscal 2017. Previously, he had made a conservative prediction Samsung would be shipping 40 to 45 million units of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 due to the unfriendly positioning of fingerprint scanner on these phones.

