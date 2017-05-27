The Cubot R9 is Basically The Hafury Mix With A Fingerprint Scanner

Cubot has a new phone in the pipeline and after running through its specs, it sounds very familiar. That’s because it is the Hafury Mix with a fingerprint scanner.

Cubot owns Hafury just the way Huawei owns Honor. If you were to take a look at some of the releases from Huawei and Honor, you would notice there are some similar devices with little or no differences. Take the Honor S1 and the Huawei Fit for example. Bottom line is, what Cubot is doing with the R9 and Hafury Mix is not new.

The Cubot R9 packs a 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM and a MT6580 quad-core chip. There is a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing camera, both with LED flash and a 2600mAh removable battery. It will also run Android 7.0 out of the box.

READ MORE: CUBOT Announces Collaboration With The Biggest E-platform, PIGU in Lithuania

Where it differs from the Hafury Mix is the addition of a fingerprint scanner on the rear and support for microSD cards up to 256GB. The overall design is also different plus it sports a metal frame.

All these additions mean the Cubot R9 will likely sell for higher. The release date has not been revealed yet, neither has the price, but we presume it should be under $100.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: