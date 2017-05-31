Essential Phone May Release at June End in US; Carrier Support Confirmed

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Essential Phone has been officially announced. It is an impressive flagship smartphone that can take on the likes of Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Mi 6. Through a post-launch interview Andy Rubin, the founder of Essential firm has given out information on when the Essential Phone will be available in the U.S.

The Essential smartphone is already available for reservation in the U.S. However, the company has not disclosed the exact release of the Essential Phone. In the interview at Code Conference 2017, Rubin revealed that the Essential Phone would be available for purchase in the next 30 days which indicates that the company would start shipping the phone by the end of the next month

Apart from the official website, the Essential Phone would be available through channels such as carriers and retailers. As far as the international launch of the Essential Phone is concerned, the support page of the smartphone states that it be would announced later. Currently, the company is receiving registrations for the Essential Phone only in the U.S.

Even though the Essential Phone would be available through the U.S. carriers later on, the company would will be trying its best to make the phone available free from bloatware that are added by the carrier. Rubin has also said that the company will also be not adding much customizations to the stock edition of Android. He added that the Essential would be introducing its very own digital assistant on the Essential Phone.

The Essential Phone is priced at $699 for its unlocked version. It comes with a 5.7-inch LTPS LCD edge-to-edge screen that offers a resolution of 1,312 x 2,560 pixels. Its specs include Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB native storage, a pair of 13-megapixel RGB + monochrome sensors. 8-megapixel selfie snapper, fingerprint reader, USB-C port, and 3,040mAh battery

The Essential Phone carries support for modular accessories such as the 360-degree camera that can be attached to the magnetic connector at the rear side. By paying $50 more, the 360-degree camera will come bundled with the phone.

