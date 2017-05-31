Motorola Canada: Say Hello To A New Moto Phone on June 1

A few days ago, the invite for a Motorola event leaked online. The invite which is written in Spanish mentions the launch of a new product on June 1 at 9:30 am. A tweet by Motorola Canada has confirmed there will indeed be a launch tomorrow.

Guess what?! We’re announcing the next bold phone from Motorola on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/SCyEkNtPza — Motorola Canada (@Moto_CAN) May 30, 2017

The tweet doesn’t mention the phone but sources say it is the Moto Z2 Play.

The Moto Z2 Play has been in the news a lot lately. We first got to see press renders of the device which gave us the hint that it would be thinner. Then a TENAA listing confirmed that it will be under 6mm thick (excluding the camera bump) and will sport a smaller 2820mAh battery.

Lenovo then issued a statement saying it will launch with a 3000mAh battery which is better than 2820mAh but still smaller than the original Moto Z Play’s 3510mAh battery.

READ MORE: The Moto Z2 Leaks In New Set of Images, Audio Jack Still MIA

The Moto Z2 Play will look a lot like its predecessor save for the redesigned fingerprint scanner, antenna lines, and Moto mods connector. It will sport a Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB RAM, & 64GB ROM. There is a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, both with LED flash. It will run Android 7.1.1 out of the box and support the Moto Mods released last year.

(Source, via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: