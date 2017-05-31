Motorola Canada: Say Hello To A New Moto Phone on June 1
A few days ago, the invite for a Motorola event leaked online. The invite which is written in Spanish mentions the launch of a new product on June 1 at 9:30 am. A tweet by Motorola Canada has confirmed there will indeed be a launch tomorrow.
Guess what?! We’re announcing the next bold phone from Motorola on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/SCyEkNtPza
— Motorola Canada (@Moto_CAN) May 30, 2017
The tweet doesn’t mention the phone but sources say it is the Moto Z2 Play.
The Moto Z2 Play has been in the news a lot lately. We first got to see press renders of the device which gave us the hint that it would be thinner. Then a TENAA listing confirmed that it will be under 6mm thick (excluding the camera bump) and will sport a smaller 2820mAh battery.
Lenovo then issued a statement saying it will launch with a 3000mAh battery which is better than 2820mAh but still smaller than the original Moto Z Play’s 3510mAh battery.
The Moto Z2 Play will look a lot like its predecessor save for the redesigned fingerprint scanner, antenna lines, and Moto mods connector. It will sport a Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB RAM, & 64GB ROM. There is a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, both with LED flash. It will run Android 7.1.1 out of the box and support the Moto Mods released last year.