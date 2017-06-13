Chuwi Hi13 Review After 1.5 Months (With Keyboard and Stylus)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Chuwi is quite a popular Chinese tablet and laptop maker and their Hi13 model is without any doubt the largest tablet I’ve ever had. It sports a massive 13.5” display with a whopping 3k resolution and a lot more. Learn more in our Chuwi Hi13 review after 1.5 months.

VIDEO REVIEW

We have reviewed this huge tablet quite a while ago but at the time of our review, we had neither the keyboard nor the stylus that are sold separately.

Thanks to Gearbest for sending Chuwi Hi13 for a review.

The Chuwi stylus costs $25 and they Hi13 keyboard is priced at $53.

I am very impressed with the design and the overall quality of the keyboard. It uses metal casing on the top and plastic on the bottom, and it feels quite premium.

The buttons are easy to press and comfortable to type on. Also, they have a good travel and feedback. It took me just a few hours to get used to it to start typing normally.

It has a trackpad, which is good but not great. It is fairly responsive and I can see an improvement over previous generation Chuwi keyboards.

You have to know that the keyboard does not have an embedded battery and it uses the power of the attached tablet.

There are 2 USB 2.0 ports, which are great for connecting peripherals and USB sticks. Also, the ports support external hard drives without any issues.

Attaching a tablet to the keyboard is very simple but removing the tablet requires a little bit of extra effort. I am absolutely okay with that as I prefer the tablet to stay firmly. The latching mechanism works fine and it holds the tablet in one position firmly. However, it could move a bit more gracefully.

Chuwi Hi13 with the keyboard in pictures:

The Stylus

The HiPen H3 is made of metal and it does not feel cheap by any means. It is powered by a AAA battery that is supplied in the retail packaging.

I found the buttons on the side to be working well.

The stylus performs quite well in terms of accuracy, sensitivity and palm rejection.

The tip of the stylus is made of plastic and so far using it it has not scratched the screen protector. Magnets on the side of the tablet hold the stylus in place firmly. So you can place it there when not in use.

I used the tablet for the basic stuff like browsing the web, editing some word documents, installed some apps and so on. The overall speed of Windows is decent but I found some skipped frames in the Windows start menu animations.

Also, web browsing is faster using Microsoft Edge than Google Chrome, which is disappointing for the Chrome users. Reading larger PDF files is possible but you may see a bit of stutter if you scroll very fast or zoom in and out if use Adobe Reader like I did.

I still love a massive 13.5” display that has a whopping 3000×2000 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. The panel is sharp, vibrant and high quality. In fact, this is exactly the same display used in the Surface Pro. However, I found it to be quite reflective outdoors, mainly because the tablet ships with a cheap screen protector.

I didn’t take the tablet much outside, so it still looks like new thanks to the robust aluminum housing.

The Chuwi Hi13 ships with a 10000mAh battery that will let you use the tablet for around 6-7 hours, depending on your usage habits. My usage involved browsing the web and other basic stuff. Naturally, you should expect a huge decrease in battery life if you are a gamer, like on any other device.

CONCLUSIONS After 1.5 Months

The Chuwi Hi13 has been working quite the same as at the time of our initial review. I’m mostly glad with a massive display, which makes life easier if you like multitasking and keeping a lot of windows open.

However, you have to keep in mind that there may be a little bit of stutter here and there in Windows, the speakers and the cameras do not impress, to say the least, and the display is quite reflective outdoors.

At the end of the day, the Chuwi Hi13 has a ton of features for the price and it is a decent offering, despite those shortcomings and considering the fact that you can actually convert it into a full laptop for just extra $60.

