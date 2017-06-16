Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (SM-N950F) Spotted on HTML5Test Database

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It is starting to turn out positively that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may be launched at IFA Berlin 2017 this September. Soon after the rumour of the impending launch surfaced, the Galaxy Note 8 has appeared in a benchmark test for its browser. The device was spotted in HTML5Test’s database where it is shown to be running Samsung’s latest Internet 5.2 web browser.

HTML5test is a web application for evaluating a web browser’s accuracy in implementing the web standards HTML5 and Web SQL Database, as well as the WebGL standard. To test a web browser, the phone user must visit the home page of the website html5test.com. So it is glaring that someone using the Galaxy Note 8 did run a test on the HTML5Test’s website.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Galaxy Note 8 made its appearance with the model number SM-N950F which is possibly its official model number for one of the versions. The entire Galaxy Note 8 models would likely have the model number SM-N950x, with the last letter varying according to the carrier and international models. Note that the botched Galaxy Note 7 had the model number SM-N930F on one of its versions while its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 5 came with an SM-N920x lineup.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Will Be World’s First SD836 Phone – Rumor

The listing does not reveal many details apart from the fact that the device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and pulled a total score of 488 out of a total of 555 points in the test. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is earlier rumoured to pack a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, Dual rear cameras with 3x optical zoom, an 8MP selfie camera, either an Exynos 8895 processor or a Snapdragon 836 SoC. It is also reported to miss out on an in-screen fingerprint reader.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: