Xiaomi to Reach 23 Smartphone Sales in Q2, 28 Million in Q3, 80 Million by Year End

In the previous week, an industry insider, Kevin Wang had claimed that the 2017 second quarter result of Xiaomi appears impressive. In the first quarter of this year, Xiaomi sold 13 million smartphones and in the second quarter, the company is expected to exceed more than 20 million units.

The substantial increase in sales is not only because of the high popularity of Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship phone in the home country of China but also because of the stupendous popularity of mid-range smartphones such as Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 in the Indian market.

Today, Kevin Wang has again claimed that the sales of Xiaomi phones in this month has been even more impressive. He has revised statement on second quarter sales. Previously, he had stated that Xiaomi may sell more than 20 million units in Q2 and his today’s Weibo post states that Xiaomi is expected to sell 23 million units in this quarter. Moreover, he has also forecasted that Xiaomi may sell 28 million smartphones in the third quarter of 2017. Here is the Weibo post:

Considering the fact that Xiaomi recorded a sale of only 13 million units in Q1, the company seems to have rebounded very well in this quarter. Xiaomi is expected to continue to impressive sales till the end of the year as it is rumored to launch couple of “start products” in the remaining half of the year. It seems that it won’t be difficult for the company to cross 80 million units sales mark by the end of 2017.

Rumors have it that Xiaomi has several smartphones lined up to release in this year. The Redmi Pro 2 is speculated as the first Snapdragon 660 chipset driven phone from the company. It is also rumored to be the cheapest smartphone with full-screen display design like Galaxy S8. Speculations also suggest that Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus may debut soon.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 and Mi MIX 2 are also some of the most awaited smartphones from the Chinese firm this year. Also, before the end of the year, Xiaomi is also pegged to announce the budget-friendly Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 smartphones in China.

(source)

