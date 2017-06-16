Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Leaked Image Shows Rear Shell; Release Nearing?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The rumor mill had predicted that Xiaomi would be unleashing the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus smartphone alongside the smaller Xiaomi Mi 6. However, the Chinese manufacturer only debuted the Mi 6 flagship in April. After the release of Mi 6, rumors claimed that Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus has been cancelled and the next flagship from the company would be the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 that will launch in September. Now, a leaked image showing the rear panel of the Mi 6 Plus phone has surfaced which has reignited the rumors that the larger Mi 6 would be arriving in the near future.

Industry analyst Pan Jiutang had speculated that the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus would be launching around two months after the release of Mi 6. Jiutang had even blamed the Galaxy S8 for the postponing of the launch of Mi 6 Plus. It seems that the analyst’s prediction may come true since a leaked image of Mi 6’s rear panel has surfaced which shows a similar design that is available on Xiaomi Mi 6.

In the above image, the rear panel of Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus can be seen placed on the left side of the back panel of Xiaomi Mi 6. Both of them sport the same design and the only difference is that the Mi 6 Plus’s rear shell is bigger. Interestingly, a leaked image of the protective case of the Xiaomi MI 6 Plus that appeared in the previous week also suggest that the device actually exists and may launch in the near future.

Previous rumors have suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus would be coming with a 5.7-inch screen that will carry support for full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 835. It is expected to come with identical specs that are available on the smaller Mi 6. Hence, it is expected to come with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB / 128 GB storage, MIUI 8 flavored Android 7.1.1 Nougat and 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual rear cameras. It is rumored to come with a bigger battery of 4,500mAh capacity.

If the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus really exist, more leaks are expected to surface in the near future.

