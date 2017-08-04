Nokia 2 Prototype Appears in New Leaked Photos

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

HMD Global is pegged to unveil the Nokia 8 on Aug. 16 and the Finnish firm is also rumored to be working on an entry-level smartphone. The MediaTek MT6737 chipset driven Nokia 3 is the lowest configuration smartphone from the company. The upcoming Nokia 2 is speculated to come with even lower specs than the Nokia 3. Some of the key specs of the Nokia 2 has already appeared and now fresh images of what appears to be its prototype edition has appeared. Newer information reveals that the Nokia 2 has also received certification from Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

A report from the previous month had revealed the front and rear sides of the Nokia 2 smartphone alongside the drawing of Nokia 3. It revealed that the form factor of Nokia 2 would be similar to that of Nokia 3. The frontside of the handset shown in the new image has “brand” mentioned on the tip-right corner instead of the Nokia logo which indicates that it could be a prototype of the Nokia 2.

Since the Nokia 3 came with a 5-inch HD screen, the similarity sized Nokia 2 is also expected to come with a 5-inch IPS LCD display that will support an HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. The corners of the phone are rounded and it does not feature a fingerprint reader neither on the frontside or backside which indicates that the biometric recognition feature will not be present on it. The top bezel will feature a selfie camera and an earpiece.

The rear panel of the Nokia 2 has single camera and a LED flash. There is a speaker grille at the right corner of the back panel. A microUSB port can be seen at the bottom of the phone. The right side of the phone has volume controllers and a Power button.

Very few details are known on the configuration of Nokia 2. Its model number is TA-1029 and its Geekbench listing has revealed that the all new low-end Snapdragon 212 chipset will be powering the smartphone along with 1 GB of RAM. Speculations have it certain markets will be receiving MediaTek chipset edition of the Nokia 2. It will come loaded with Android 7.1. Nougat. It also features Bluetooth 4.1.

Since the Nokia 2 has been certified by FCC, there is a possibility it will be launched soon. However, there is no confirmation on whether it will be launching with Nokia 8 or it will be announced separately.

