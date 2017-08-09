Xiaomi’s 90 Points Launching Jacket Next Week, Priced Under ¥300

90 Points is Xiaomi’ line for lifestyle products. Some of the products released under the line include suitcases, smart running shoes, backpacks, and t-shirts. Next week it plans to add a jacket to its list of products.

The jacket is the down and feather variety, specially made to keep you warm when the weather is cold. They are also the choice of jackets for skiing and snowboarding. Skiing is actually one of Lei Jun’s hobby, so we won’t be wrong to presume he thought of this during his last skiing trip.

The 90 points down jacket is set to go on sale on August 14 for a yet undisclosed price, though a teaser image reveals the price as ¥2X9. Our guess is either ¥279 (∼$42) or ¥299 (∼$45).

