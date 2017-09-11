Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Announced: Basically A Larger Mi 6 With Better Bokeh Camera

Xiaomi had a busy event today, releasing not one but three new products at the Mi Mix 2 launch in Beijing, China. The third product announced at the event was none other than the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (after Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Mix 2). The company seems to have a taken a different strategy for the Mi Note series this year as it ditches the dual curved display design and markets the phone as a larger version of the Xiaomi Mi 6. So, instead of the Mi 6 Plus, you get the Mi Note 3.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 comes with 7 series aluminum frame with matte texture and four glass body with curved edges. The phone is nearly identical to the Mi 6 in terms of its basic design, including the rear camera placement. Plus, you get the phone in a beautiful blue color as well.

Coming to the specs, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 comes with the upper mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset with 6GB + 64GB /128GB memory options. There’s a 5.5-inch 1080p display on board. The 12MP camera module is the same as the Mi 6, but the algorithms have been improved to provide better bokeh tracking. Mi 6’s portrait focus wasn’t very accurate, so it would be interesting to see how the new algorithms improve the tracking. On the front, the phone features a large 16 million 2μm sensor for noise free selfies. You can check out a few bokeh samples down below. There’s a large 3500mAh battery as well.

Other features of the Mi Note 3 include NFC, IR port, under-glass fingerprint, stereo speakers, USB Type-C, improved face unlock, and AI beautify algorithm.

You get all this for a starting price tag of 2499 Yuan (~$384) (6+64), with other variants costing 2899 ($445) (6+128 — BLACK) and 2999 ($460) (6+128 — BLUE). The phone will go on sale tomorrow.