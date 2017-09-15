Two LeEco Subsidiaries Blacklisted for Unpaid Debts by Supreme Court in China

LeEco that appeared like a major competitor for companies like Apple, Tesla and Amazon is now become a debt-ridden company. Fresh information reveals that the Supreme Court of China has blacklisted the two subsidiaries of LeEco as they have defaulted in clearing payments to their suppliers.

The blacklisting of LeEco’s subsidiaries have brought certain restrictions on the executives of the company including a ban on traveling by plane in China. The blacklisting clearly reveals the financial crisis LeEco is going through.

The website of Supreme People’s Court has documents that state that Leishi Holding that is in Beijing and managed by Jia Yueting and Leishi Yidong, a mobile affiliate of the LeEco group have together failed to clear debut of $16.38 million. It is interesting to note that the reason behind blackstiing these companies is that they do not want to clear the debts even though they are able to repay.

An analyst has claimed that the company is yet to make a deceisison on whether it will be paying back the debts or invest on expanding its business. An executive from Leishi Holding has said that debt amount is smaller the asset value of the firm. He affirmed that the company is in a position of clearing its debts and it is working on getting rid of non-listed assets.

Jia Yueting had versioned that its company would be able to rival with American tech titans in various departments like smartphones, smart TVs and electric cars. However, in November last year, Yueting officially confirmed that his firm is in financial crises. He realized earlier this year that the company is in a bigger trouble when an investment of 16.8 billion Yuan from a property tycoon could help in resolving financial issues.

Yeuting has resigned from the position of Chariman and CEO of LeEco around two months ago. Earlier in this month, it was reported that LeEco has slashed nearly 85 percent of its workforce in the U.S. The official LeEco U.S. has been shut down and the Vizio’s acquisition for $2 billion by LeEco has been cancelled.

Analysts are of the view that the downfall of LeEco has happened because it tried to expand too fast in multiple departments. This resulted in finishing its cash flow and it ended up in huge debts. It seems that the future is very bleak for LeEco.

