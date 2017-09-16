Xiaomi Launches 20,000mAh Mi Power 2C Portable Battery

Apart from the Mi Note 3 and Mi MIX 2 released this week, Xiaomi also unveiled a new power bank. The Mi Power 2C like the Mi Power 2 has a 20,000 mAh battery capacity but costs less.

The Mi Power 2C has a PCB+ABS body with a rough surface for a better grip when held. The design is similar to that of the Mi Power 2 with an input port flanked by two output ports on both sides. Both the input and output ports support 18W fast charging and are located in front. Above the input port are four LEDs that indicate the charge on the device. On the left is a power/reset button.

The power bank uses high quality Li-Polymer batteries with a conversion rate of 93%. The Mi Power 2C can charge the Mi 5X 4.3 times, the Mi Mix 2 3.8 times and the iPad Mini 2.5 times. Each output port supports Quick Charge 3.0 and can provide up to 5.1V/3.6A.

The power bank can also be used to charge devices that require low current like the Mi Band (0.025A) and the Mi Bluetooth Headset (0.06A). To charge the above mentioned devices, all you have to do is double press the power button to switch to low power mode.

Since it supports 2-way fast charging, it will only take 8 hours to recharge the portable battery using a QC 3.0 charger.

Xiaomi has included a bunch of protective measures in the power bank. There is temperature protection, input/output high voltage protection, overcharge and discharge protection, and short circuit protection. The Mi Power 2C is also said to have a 90% retention rate even after 300 charge cycles and should last up to 3 years.

The Mi Power 2C comes in white and is priced at ¥129 (~$20). It is already available for purchase on the official Mi online store, Jingdong, Suning Tesco, Lynx, and at offline Mi Home stores.

