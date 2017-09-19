Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 Specifications Emerge; May Launch Soon

Samsung is known for releasing rugged versions of its Galaxy S smartphones. In August, the company had launched the Galaxy S8 Active smartphone that is exclusively available through AT&T in the U.S. In June, the rumor mill had revealed that Samsung is working on a rugged tablet called Galaxy Tab Active 2. It is expected to succeed the Galaxy Tab Active tablet from 2014. The alleged tablet has been recently spotted with its key specifications on GFXBench benchmarking site.

Initial reports had claimed that the Galaxy Tab Active 2 would be an entry-level tablet. However, its specifications that have emerged through GFXBench listing shows that it would be coming with mid-range specs.



According to GFXBench listing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 would be featuring an 8-inch tablet that would be supporting a resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels. The tablet was previously rumored to feature Snapdragon 400 chipset and 1.5 GB RAM, but the benchmarking site reveals that it is powered by Exynos 7870 chipset and 3 GB of RAM.

It has a main camera of 8-megapixel and a selfie snapper of 5-megapixel. The tablet is loaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. Other reports have revealed that the tablet features a 4,450 mAh battery and houses a fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy Tab Active 2 is speculated to arrive in two models. The variant bearing a model number of SM-T390 is rumored to be its Wi-Fi only edition and the SM-T395 is expected to support both LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity. Speculations indicate that the tablet would be coming with an IP68 certified chassis. The original Samsung Galaxy Tab Active had featured an IP56 certified body. The Tab Active 2 may feature an anti-shock covering like the predecessor model.

The arrival of the tablet seems to be drawing near as both the variants of Galaxy Tab Active 2 have received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. in the last week. Recent reports have revealed that the Galaxy Tab Active 2 may first arrive in markets like Europe and Latin America. The tablet is also expected to arrive in Asia and North America.

In related news, Samsung is also rumored to soon release an unlocked version of Galaxy S8 Active which is only available through AT&T in the U.S. Its model number SM-G892U and it has received Wi-Fi certification earlier in this month.

(source|via)