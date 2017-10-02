Xiaomi Redmi 5A Hits TENAA Again, Two Variants In Tow

Xiaomi‘s next budget smartphone offering is expected to be the Redmi 5A which has now appeared on TENAA showing its complete specification. A device fingered to be the Xiaomi Redmi 5A had earlier appeared on TENAA as MCT3B. But that model seems to be just a variant of the Redmi 5A. The Redmi 5A has again appeared on TENAA, this time with the model number MCE3B. The specifications are markedly similar to the first model but there is, even more, details on this new listing.

The new TENAA listing shows the Redmi 5A will be available in 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM versions, as well as 16GB and 32GB storage variants. The Redmi 5A features a 5-inch display with HD resolution (1280 x 720p) and has a body thickness of 8.35mm. The entire device weighs 137g and it is listed with an array of colour options such as Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray, and Silver.

In addition, the Redmi 5A is equipped with a 1.4GHz Quad-core processor with entire network support and the processor is believed to be a Snapdragon 425 processor. The device is listed with a memory combination of 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. On the camera angle, there is an 8MP rear camera as well as a 5MP front-facing shooter. The device will get its juice from a generous 3,000mAh battery while the interface will be based on Android 7.1.2 Operating system.

The TENAA listing is accompanied with photos of the Redmi 5A and the photos show the device will adorn a metal body manufactured using a three-stage design. There is also an absence of a fingerprint sensor just like the Redmi Note 5A. The Redmi 5A is expected to come with a cheap price tag which should hover around 599 Yuan for the 2GB+16GB variant and 699 Yuan for the 3GB+32GB variant.

(source)