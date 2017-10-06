Samsung Galaxy X Foldable Phone Rumors: It Could be a Limited Edition Smartphone that May Release Only in South Korea

Samsung is rumored to be working on a foldable smartphone called Galaxy X. The handset has been certified by Bluetooth SIG as well as National Radio Agency from South Korea. These certifications have revealed that the Galaxy X has a model number of SM-G888N0. Fresh information suggest that it could be a limited phone as the South Korean company is speculated to manufacture only 10,000 units.

If the Galaxy X is a limited edition, it may not receive a worldwide release and may be only made available in the home country of South Korea. In 2014, the Galaxy Note Edge that features a single edge curved display was only launched in South Korea and India. Hence, the first Galaxy X could be a test device because of which it may be available in limited edition in South Korea. There is a possibility it may receive a global launch in 2019.

Interestingly, Samsung has confirmed in the previous month that if it is able to overcome the technical glitches, it may launch a foldable Galaxy Note in 2018. However, there is no confirmation that this smartphone will launch as Galaxy X.

According to Forbes, Samsung may showcase the Galaxy X foldable phone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that will be held between Jan. 9 to Jan. 12 in January 2018. The company is unlikely to launch the Galaxy X at Mobile World Congress (MWC) that is usually held in February. The reason behind it is that Samsung is known for launching its new S-series flagship just before MWC.

Next year’s MWC 2018 will be held between Feb. 26 and March 1. Hence, the South Korean company is expected to debut the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on Feb. 25. There is a possibility that the Galaxy X may get unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 9 in August next year or during the IFA 2018 that will be held in between Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.

The Galaxy X is expected to arrive with flagship specification and it goes without saying that its foldable design will be its USP. The South Korean company will not want the Galaxy X to cannibalize the sales of its next generation Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series smartphones.

