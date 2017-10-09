Huawei Mate 10 Pro Design Confirmed By Latest Renders

Huawei Mate 10 Pro’s renders have been a regular in leaks of late and one thing they all have in common is a similarity in the design. We have even seen leaked real photos of the Mate 10 Pro with a design similar to the first Mate 10 Pro renders which were shared by Twitter tipster Evan Blass recently. Now, a new set of renders have appeared online, shared by Weibo user iChangezone who is well known for accurate renders of Huawei’s flagships right from last year’s Mate 9.

The new renders are replicas of those shared by Twitter tipster Evan Blass recently and with the pedigree of the Weibo source, we could as well take it that this is the Mate 10 Pro’s final design. The Mate 10 Pro features a curved edge design at the rear just like the Mate 9 Pro. We could be looking at a glass back on the device. At the front, the device will have almost bezel-less, full-screen display with ultra-slim bezels on the chin. The top and bottom bezels are also much reduced. The renders also show the presence of dual cameras at the rear with the Leica badge which is turning into a regular on Huawei’s flagship products. Of course, the dual cameras co-engineered by Leica have turned out to be one of the prominent features on Huawei phones. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard the smartphone.

The Mate 10 Pro seems to be Huawei’s main product to take on the likes of Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi et al who have got a full-screen flagship model already in their kitty. The Mate 10 Pro’s design seems to overshadow that of the Mate 10 especially since the Mate 10’s design is said to be no much different from the Mate 9. The Mate 10 is expected to feature a Quad HD (1440 x 2880 pixels) display and a more classic 16:9 screen aspect ratio. Of course, we won’t forget the AI-capable Kirin 970 chip both models are expected to pack.