Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Says That Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Will Release In July This Year

Xiaomi has confirmed that it is holding a launch event at the end of this month, likely on 31st May, where the company will launch a wide range of products. While Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch multiple products at the upcoming Shenzhen event, the company has not revealed what the products are.

However, several reports have indicated that the Chinese manufacturer will be launching its flagship smartphone of the year — Mi 7, as well as the Mi 8th Anniversary Edition smartphone which has appeared on Mi Community Forum in China as well Chinese Mi Store. Further, the company is also expected to launch the next-generation fitness band — Mi Band 3.

Along with these products, there were speculations that the company could also launch the Mi Max 3, given that Xiaomi had launched Mi Max 2 in the month of May. However, responding to a question on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that the Mi Max 3 is estimated to be released in July this year.

According to the previous reports, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to come with a 6.99-inch Full HD+ display and a huge battery of 5,500mAh capacity that may be enabled with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology. Also, it is likely to support Qi wireless charging and the device is also speculated to feature iris scanner for added security.

Rumors surrounding the phone also suggest that it will come equipped with dual rear cameras and it may not feature a 3.5mm audio jack. Recently, a couple of images of the TPU case of the Mi Max 3 surfaced on the Chinese Alibaba website, hinting at the presence of dual rear cameras.

The Mi Max 3 could come in two variants — the base model with Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 636, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the higher model packing Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The back panel of the Mi Max 3 is expected to feature Sony IMX363 or an S5K217+S5K5E8 Samsung dual camera module. On the front side, the phone may feature S6K4H7 Samsung sensor and OmniVision OV2281 iris scanner. The leaked firmware files suggest that the device is running on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box.

With Mi Max 3 out of the way, the company could launch Mi 7, Mi 8th Anniversary Edition smartphone and the Mi Band 3 at the Shenzhen launch event. Being the flagship smartphone, both Mi 7 and Mi 8th Anniversary Edition phone are expected to pack Snapdragon 845 processor.

Xioami’s 8th Anniversary smartphone is also said to be carrying 3D structured light face recognition and screen fingerprint recognition. If this turns out to be true, then it will be the first Android model to use 3D structured light face recognition.

