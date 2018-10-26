OPPO A7 full specifications, pricing and release date for China leaked

The Oppo PBFM00 smartphone has now appeared on China Telecom website with OPPO A7 moniker. The listing has also not only confirmed the entire specifications, but also the pricing and release date of the smartphone.

According to the China Telecom listing of the OPPO A7 smartphone will be releasing in China on Nov. 13 with a price tag of 1,599 Yuan (~$230). The handset is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It will be available in colors like Amber Gold and Fresh Pink. The TENAA listing of PBFM00 model had revealed that the phone would be also available in Blue. A variant of the same phone with model number OPPO PBFT00 was also spotted on TENAA. However, this variant has not appeared on China Telecom website.

The OPPO A7 features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen. The waterdrop notch display offers HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Following is a press render of the phone that had surfaced earlier in this week.

The Snapdragon 450 chipset is present under the hood of the device and it is packed with a 4,230mAh battery. The OPPO A7 is fitted with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For photography, the OPPO A7 is fitted with a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel and a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. It is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The other features of the OPPO A7 include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, microUSB 2.0 and3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 155.9x 75.4 x 8.1mm and weighs 158 grams.

