Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch S2 announced: run WearOS and powered by SDW2100

About four months ago, Mobvoi put up a teaser on their website for the Ticwatch E2 smartwatch. We thought it would launch soon afterward but it didn’t, instead, we got the Ticwatch C2. Now, the smartwatch maker has announced the Ticwatch E2 at CES 2019 and it brings along another watch, the Ticwatch S2.

The Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch S2 were both unveiled at CES 2019 and are much more similar than they are different. They have the same 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 400 x 400 resolution. They are also powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100.

Both watches also have the same 415mAh battery and come with GPS and a heart rate sensor. So battery life, put at 1 to 2 days by Mobvoi, should be the same for both watches.

So where do they differ? In their design. The Ticwatch E2 has a simple design though not like the Ticwatch C2. It has a polycarbonate body (the S2 does too) and a circular button on the right side. The Ticwatch S2, on the other hand, has a sporty look. There are minute markings on the dial and the button is rectangular.

Although they both have different straps that further differentiate them, you can actually swap them for each other as they both use 22mm bands. Mobvoi says the S2 can also withstand extreme conditions and environments.

The two smartwatches are water resistant (5 ATM) and can track swimming activities. If you don’t swim, they can also track a bunch of other activities. They run WearOS, so you get the usual apps, Google Assistant and downloadable watch faces.

READ MORE: Mobvoi’s Ticpods Free wants to take on the AirPods, already wins with price

Mobvoi hasn’t disclosed the pricing for the Ticwatch E2 and the Ticwatch S2 but seeing as they are technically not different, they should be priced the same. Both watches are expected cost under $200 and are set to be available soon.

For more CES 2019 coverage, check out this link.

(Source)