Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Visits Geekbench Before Launch

Xiaomi‘s Mi Max 2 phablet is expected to go live today in an event in China and ahead of that launch event, the device has appeared on Geekbench database where it has been benchmarked. Geekbench’s appearance doesn’t usually reveal so much about the specification of the phone but it does reveal something.

In this case, among the listed specs is what should either be a Snapdragon 626 chip or that of the Snapdragon 625. That is because the device is listed as coming with an octa-core MSM8953 processor clocked at 2.02GHz. Ordinarily, this is the SD 625, as the SD 626 chip comes with the model number MSM8953Pro. But the benchmark may have omitted the last three letters so, it’s possible the chip is the Snapdragon 626. Moreover, we have had a leak pointing at the SD 626 on board the Mi Max 2.

In addition to the processor, the Max 2 is listed with 4GB of RAM and it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat which will most likely be embedded with Xiaomi’s MIUI interface. The Geekbench listing did not reveal any further detail but the Mi Max 2’s appearance on GFXBench revealed the device’s processor uses the Adreno 506 GPU and that is featured by both the SD 625and SD 626 chips. GFXBench also revealed a 6.4-inch 1080p display, 18GB of native storage, a 12MP rear camera as well as a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.

(source)

