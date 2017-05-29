Moto Z2 Play Launching on June 1? Unboxing Images, High Resolution Pictures with Moto Mods Leaked

The arrival of the 2017 Moto Z smartphones seems to be close at hand. The Motorola Moto Z2 Play unboxing images have surfaced to reveal the package of the phone along with its contents. Also, popular leakster Roland Quandt has leaked several high-resolution images of the Moto Z2 Play. An image of an ad showing the Moto Z2 Play the launch date as June 1 has also surfaced.

As it can be seen in the leaked shots, the Moto Z2 Play will be arriving in a red-colored box. It contains a charger, a charging cable and the third item looks like earbuds.

The key specs of the phone have been listed on the protective layer of plastic placed on the display of the grey-colored model of Moto Z2 Play. It will be coming with a 5.5-inch full HD screen that will support a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

The “Moto Snaps” mentioned on the screen probably refers to the fact that the Moto Z2 Play will carry support for Moto Mods accessories that can be packed snapped on its rear side. The phone will be equipped with a 12-megapixel camera that will be enabled with features like dual autofocus and laser autofocus. Leaked shots have revealed that the rear camera is equipped with a dual-LED flash.

It will be coming with an internal storage of 64 GB RAM and its SoC will be coupled with 4 GB of RAM. Rumors have it that it also features a microSD card slot.

Below the display is the fingerprint scanner. It will be packed with a 3,000mAh battery that will carry support for Turbo Power charging. The predecessor phone had featured a larger 3,510mAh battery.

Above the display, a LED flash can be seen for the selfie camera. Leaked photos of the handset have revealed that it features a USB Type-C port and presence of a 3.5mm audio jack. The Geekbench and TENAA listings of the phone as well as previous rumors have revealed that the Snapdragon 626 chipset will be driving the Moto Z2 Play. The SoC features a 2.2GHz octa-core processor. The TENAA listing has also revealed that the Moto Z2 Play’s thickness would be only 5.99mm.

Here are the high-resolution images of Moto Z2 Play in different color variants like White/Gold, Black/Grey and White/Silver.

Here are some more images that show that Moto Z2 Play sporting the Moto Mods accessories like external battery, JBL speaker, pico projector and optical zoom camera.

As of this writing, there is no official information its launch. However, a Twitter user has revealed the following image that contains an official ad of Moto Z2 Play. It states that the phone will be launching on June 1. It seems that Lenovo will be initially making it available in Latin America, but it will be also arriving other global markets.

