OPPO R11, R11 Plus Specifications Revealed in Leaked Posters; Three Color Variants Also Appear

OPPO R11 is confirmed to get officially unveiled on June 10. It’s bigger variant, the OPPO R11 Plus is also expected to get unleashed alongside the OPPO R11. A Chinese leakster has revealed leaked posters that carry the specifications of OPPO R11 and R11 Plus. He has also revealed a couple of images of the OPPO R11. One of the images show the three color variants of the phone.

OPPO 11 and OPPO R11 Plus would be coming with some common specifications. Both the smartphones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 660. Also, these phones will feature 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual rear cameras and 20-megapxiel front-facing camera. OPPO is providing an internal storage of 64 GB on R11 duo. Both phones are also expected to house a microSD card slot. The R11 and R11 Plus would come preinstalled with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS modified with Color OS 3.1.

The OPPO R11 will be featuring a 5.5-inch screen that will support a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The SD 660 chipset on the R11 will be couple with 4 GB of RAM. It will be coming with a 3,000mAh battery. On the other side, the OPPO R11 Plus will be arriving with a mammoth screen of 6 inches that will support FHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It will be featuring 6 GB of RAM and will be packed with a 4,000mAh battery. The entire specifications of the OPPO R11 and R11 Plus have also surfaced on TENNA.

OPPO is consistently releasing teasers of the upcoming OPPO R11. Few days ago, it had released a commercial of the R11 and it has also recently revealed the amazing camera samples shot through its dual rear camera.







An image showing the rear of the Silver variant of the OPPO R11 reveals that the horizontally arranged dual rear camera and its single LED flash at its top-left corner. A noticeable bump for the rear camera module can be seen in the image. The top and bottom edges of the phone feature the antenna bands. Another grainy image shows the Home button that houses the fingerprint sensor. The other image shows the Rose Gold, Silver and Black variants of OPPO R11.

(source)

