Ivvi V3 Now Official: 5.5-Inch Display, 13MP Selfie Camera & ¥1599 ($235) Price

Ivvi has taken the wraps of its new smartphone called the V3. The Ivvi V3 which was launched at a special yacht party yesterday, has Chinese actress Zhao Liying (Zanilia Zhao) as its brand ambassador.

Featuring an all-metal unibody, the Ivvi V3 is a camera focused smartphone with its 13MP super wide-angle selfie camera. It packs a number of interesting features for that perfect selfie. From the beauty effects to the screen flash and the sensor’s ability to capture details in low-light conditions, owners should expect high quality pictures

It has a 5.5-inch HD display, an unspecified 64-bit processor and 3GB of RAM. Storage is 32GB and there is a 3200mAh battery under the hood. The Ivvi V3’s rear camera is also a 13MP sensor that sits in the top left corner of the phone. The sensor shares the same housing with the phone.

The Ivvi V3 runs Android Nougat out of the box and is priced at¥1599 ($235). It is available in gold, silver and black.

