Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Officially Launched in India for Rs. 67,900

Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy Note 8 in the U.S. on Aug. 23. Today, the South Korean company had held the Galaxy Note 8 launch event in India around 1 PM today. The Note 8 pre-orders have started in India on Samsung’s online store and Amazon India. The phablet that is priced at Rs. 67,900 in India is expected to receive overwhelming market response as a recent report has revealed that 250,000 users have pre-registered it.

Unlike the U.S. and China that are receiving the Snapdragon 835 chipset powered Galaxy Note 8, Indian markets will be getting its Exynos 8895 chipset variant. The phablet will be arriving in all the markets with 6 GB of RAM.

The 6.3-inch QHD+ full screen AMOLED display dubbed as Infinity Display is one of the bestselling features of the Note 8. The other USP of the Note 8 is that it is the first Samsung phone with dual rear cameras. And it comes with an intuitive S-Pen stylus. It also features a IP68 certified water and dust resistant body.

Read More: Samsung’s Foldable Galaxy Note Releasing in 2018, Bixby AI Smart Speaker in Works

The Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders have started on Samsung’s online shop and Amazon India. Both stores are selling the Note 8 in Midnight Black and Maple Gold color options. Customers who pre-book the Note 8 will be provided with a free wireless charger and a one-time screen replacement at Rs. 990.

Some of the other offers available for people who pre-book the Note 8 in India include 448 GB of free 4G data along with free Jio Prime Membership and Rs. 4,000 Cashback with HDFC credit cards. Buy with exchange offers is also available for Note 8 buyers. The handset can be availed with through no cost EMI plans as low as Rs. 2,829 per month. The pre-ordered units will start shipping from Sept. 21.

Samsung is gradually debuting the Galaxy Note 8 in wider markets. The flagship phablet will be unveiled in China tomorrow. A recent report has revealed that the Note 8 will be arriving in Hong Kong with cheaper pricing than China.

(source 1, 2)