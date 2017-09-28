Huawei Files For U.S & EU Trademark For A New EnVizion 360 Panoramic VR Camera

Huawei recently filed a patent application for a selfie toning flash which is believed to find its way into smartphone cameras soon. Apparently, the tech giant is also planning to have its own 360-degree camera as a recent patent filing for an EnVizion 360 Panoramic VR Camera has been made by the Chinese tech giant before the U.S Patent and Trademark Office. A similar patent application was also filed in the EU Intellectual Property Office.

As with other patent applications, not so many details of the product are revealed but the name is suggestive of a panoramic camera likely similar in function to the Samsung Gear 360 camera which made its debut in 2016 and is in its second generation. The Gear 360 has a portable design and is capable of capturing 360-degree photos and videos. The EnVizion 360 Panoramic VR Camera may go beyond just 360-degrees photos and videos, though, as it is also a Virtual Reality camera which would work with a VR headset. Huawei already has a 360-degree camera to its name so, it is most likely there are more innovative features wrapped with this one.

The Huawei patent application also indicates the presence of an Android app which would be used for controlling the EnVizion 360. This is also similar to the Gear 360 which has a dedicated app that lets owners control the camera and stitch the 360-degree photos. The patent filing is pretty recent and so, we might not be seeing the EnVizion 360 camera anytime within this year.

