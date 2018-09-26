OnePlus 6T 360-degree renders reveal design and key details

OnePlus 6T is expected to debut on Oct. 17. The handset is expected to sport a display design that is very similar to the OPPO R17. The rear design of the OnePlus 6T will be almost same as the OnePlus 6, but it won’t be featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The reason behind it is that the Chinese manufacturer has already confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Today, popular tipster @OnLeaks has shared 360-degree renders of the OnePlus 6T in collaboration with an Indian publication to reveal its design and key details.

The OnePlus 6T renders reveal that it will come equipped with a waterdrop notch display like the OPPO R17 and OPPO F9. Hence, the smartphone is expected to boast a higher screen space than the OnePlus 6. The rear side of the phone features a vertically aligned dual camera system on the upper half followed by the company’s logo.

Apart from axing the regular fingerprint scanner from the rear of the OnePlus 6T, the Chinese firm has also removed the 3.5mm headphone jack and OnePlus fans are not very happy about it. The handset measures 157.5 x 75.7 x 8.2 and its thickness increases to 8.6mm at the camera bump. The dimensions of the OPPO R17 are 157.5 x 74.9 x 7.5mm which is quite similar to that of OnePlus 6T. Hence, the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone is likely to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen like OnePlus 6.



Rumors have it that the 6.5-inch Optic AMOLED screen of the OnePlus 6T will carry support for Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is also rumored to feature Gorilla Glass 6 screen protection.

The Snapdragon 845 chipset is expected to power the OnePlus 6T. It may arrive in three models such as 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage + 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage + 8 GB RAM. For photography, it may come equipped with 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera setup like the OnePlus 6. It may also borrow the 20-megapixel selfie snapper from OP6. The OnePlus 6T may feature a slightly larger battery than the OP6. It is likely to arrive with OxygenOS 9 flavored Android 9 Pie OS.





What’s your opinion on the design of the OnePlus 6T? Will you consider buying it considering the fact that it won’t be coming with a 3.5mm audio jack? Share us your thoughts by posting your comments below.

