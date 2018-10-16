Get a glimpse of Huawei Mate 20 Pro in-display fingerprint via an early unboxing video

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are just a few hours away from their official launch at an event in London. Just before the Mate 20 Pro launch, it has appeared in an early unboxing video where you can see its in-screen fingerprint sensor working correctly. The Youtuber with the handle name NTK95 is speaking in Estonian in the Video and is giving an overview of the device’s in-display fingerprint.

Already we have got a lot of leaks and rumors which allowed us to get an overview of what we are looking today at the launch event. Coming back to the preview video then we can see the in-screen fingerprint setup process on the Mate 20 Pro. After setting up, he tested out the sensor which worked perfectly without any flaw. It seems that Huawei has perfected the sensor by continuously testing it against all the odds.

Additionally, Huawei is broadcasting the live stream of the Huawei Mate 20 launch event on YouTube. You can know more details about Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 pro in our rumor roundup. There are few other devices also like Watch GT and Mate 20X which we are expecting to launch today.

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate Pro Specs

Further, Huawei Mate will feature home-grown Kirin 980 chipset based on 7nm process and enhanced AI support. Also, the Mate 20 pro is expected to carry a 4200 mAh battery while it’s sibling will host 4000 mAh battery. Both the smartphone will bring a super fast 40W charging. In camera, Mate 20 Pro will host 40 megapixels + 20-megapixel camera on teh rear side, while it’s standard sibling will come with 20+ 12 megapixel dual shooter camera.

The Mate 20 Pro is expected to come in LPDDRX4 RAM variants like 6 GB and 8 GB RAM and UFS 2.1 storage choices like 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.

Stay connected with us as MAte 20 launch going to take place in the next few hours.