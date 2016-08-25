Xiaomi MIUI 8 Update Is Already Out! Which Android Version Are You Stuck On?

After a really long wait of a few months (MIUI 8 was announced back in May), Xiaomi finally started rolling out the MIUI 8 Stable update from August 23. We are definitely happy to get the new update, which brings lots of visual changes (mostly good) along with new features. In case you want to check ou the features of the Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 update, just read this article.

So, how’s the update so far? Is everything working smooth?

One question that we all have is what Android version is running on the Xiaomi models updated with MIUI 8. There are a few models which are scheduled to get the MIUI version based on Android M soon (Redmi Note 3 users read this article if you haven’t already). However, most of the models, especially the old ones are stuck on Android Lollipop or even Kitkat!

So, I just wanted to check out what Android version is your Xiaomi model running after the MIUI 8 update. I know there are a few old models like the Redmi Note 4G who are surprisingly still on Android 4.4.4 Kitkat.

You can vote the version on your phone (running MIUI 8) in the poll given below.