Oneplus 5 Camera Sample in Black & White Released by CEO

NewsOneplus

The OnePlus 5 flagship is expected to come with a powerful camera setup, apart from the powerful Snapdragon 835 chip and 6GB / 8GB RAM it is already revealed on benchmark website as featuring. The flagship device has been revealed as featuring a dual camera setup at the rear and really, we have seen a couple of sample images purportedly shot by the OP5’s camera. A couple of days back, OnePlus CEO Liu Zuotu posted a night shot which made bare the OnePlus 5’s camera capability in low light condition.OnePlus 5

OnePlus CEO has again shared another sample photo captured by the company’s upcoming flagship device but this time around, the image is a black and white photo.  The CEO did not give any details which would tell us if the OnePlus 5 camera will come with a monochrome sensor or if the picture was captured using the monochrome mode of a regular camera. However, a leaked sample photo had earlier surfaced which suggested the presence of a monochrome sensor and this may just have confirmed that. The device is expected with a 16MP dual camera setup but the details of the sensors are still unofficial.

Read More: OnePlus 5’s Dual Rear Camera Shows Up in a Leaked Sketch

 

The OnePlus 5 is expected to be announced on June 20 when all the details of the flagship will be made bare. Keep a date.

(source)

