Google App 7.12 Teardown Reveals Active Edge for Google Pixel 2 and Google Assistant’s New Features

Google has released the latest beta edition of Google app 7.12. A teardown of the app has revealed new features that will be coming to Google Assistant. It also contains some information on the arrival of Active Edge for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2.

The HTC-made Google Pixel 2 was certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. in the previous month. It showed that the Google Pixel 2 will be coming with a new feature called Active Edge that will allow users to carry out certain functions by squeezing the frame of the phone. The function is already present on the HTC U11 flagship smartphone that was unveiled earlier in this year.

The Google 7.12 app teardown has revealed a line of code that reads “To change settings for the squeeze gesture, go to your phone’s Active Edge settings.” This is an indication that Active Edge can be used to summon Google Assistant. Recent reports also claim that the LG-made Google Pixel XL 2 would be also coming with squeezable frame.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones are slated to get announced on Oct. 4. A recent report has revealed that Google Lens will be one of the exciting features of the Pixel 2 duo. The feature will allow users to point the camera of the Pixel 2 / Pixel XL 2 to any object to get relevant information on it.

The Google 7.12 app teardown has also revealed that the Google Bar would allow users to customize its color and shape. However, it is not known whether Google Bar is a widget or quick search bar that will be available in the notifications area. Routines seems to be a new feature for Google Assistant that will allow it carry out multiple tasks simultaneously by saying a phrase to it.

By saying “Ok Google,” users can launch Google Assistant. However, the code found Google app 7.12 states users will be able to launch the personal assistant by saying a desired word. It has been also found that users will be able to choose desired voice for the Google Assistant.

In May, plenty of relaxation sounds were added to the Google Home smart speaker. It seems that Google will be adding “sleep sounds” like meditation, nature, ocean and so on that can automatically turn off the Google Home as the user falls asleep. The Google app 7.12 code also shows that Google Assistant will be also gaining enhanced podcast playback controls.

