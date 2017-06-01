Galaxy Note FE Spotted with Full Specifications & $625 Pricing

The month of June has started and Samsung is expected to launch the refurbished edition of Galaxy Note 7 at the end of this month. Earlier rumors have claimed that it will be arriving with Galaxy Note 7R moniker, but fresher information has revealed that the refurbished phablet will be called Galaxy Note FE (Fandom Edition). One of the first rumors of Galaxy Note 7R rumors have claimed that it will be priced at 700,000 KRW (~$625). The Galaxy Note FE has been spotted on a Korean retailer site with a pricing of 699,600 KRW ($625).

The listing of Galaxy Note FE suggests that the Galaxy Note FE will be available through South Korean’s telecom operators like SKT, KT and LG U+. It not only reveals its pricing but also its entire specifications. The phablet features a 5.7-inch quad HD dual-edge curved display that supports a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and it is powered by Exynos 8890 chipset. The SoC is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and it includes a native storage of 64 GB along with a microSD card slot.

It has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing selfie snapper of 5-megapixel. Other specs include USB Type-C port, iris scanner, fingerprint reader, IP68 certified body, Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and 3,200mAH battery.

Previous rumors have revealed that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 would be sporting identical specs as the original model. The only major changes that will be seen in the refurbished model is the presence of the latest Android Nougat OS and a smaller 3,200mAh battery instead of 3,500mAh that belonged to the original phablet. However, the listing of Galaxy Note FE on the Korean retailer site shows Marshmallow OS instead of Nougat. Since Note FE is listed with a 3,200mAh battery on the Korean retailer site, it confirms the rumored information on smaller battery.

The Galaxy Note FE leaked photos had surfaced in the previous week to show that there is distinctive letter R mentioned at the rear side of the device to make buyers know that it is a refurbished Galaxy Note 7. The South Korean company has confirmed that it will be disclosing white paper report which will contain transparent details on what went wrong with Note 7. The phablet has already received certification from various bodies like FCC, Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG.

(source|via)

